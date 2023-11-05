After teasing it in recent interviews, Red Velvet’s in-ring return for All Elite Wrestling has been announced.

During the Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura II bout on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, commentators Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness announced a new match for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Joining the lineup for the stacked episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program next Wednesday night is Red Velvet in her AEW TV return, as she takes on Julia Hart of The House of Black.

