You can officially add a new championship bout to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

A bout with the Ring Of Honor World Television Championship at stake was added to the growing lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite during Saturday night’s installment of AEW Collision.

Prior to the main event of the evening, Lexy Nair conducted a backstage interview with Samoa Joe. “The King of Television” reminded MJF of his offer to watch his back once again before touting his record reign as the longest-running ROH TV Champion of all-time.

As “The Samoan Submission Machine” gloated about defeating every challenger put in front of him during his ROH TV Championship reign, he was confronted by “Limitless” Keith Lee. The two shared some words and a match was made between the two for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

