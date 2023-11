Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The LWO (Carlito & Cruz Del Toro) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) via pinfall

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Butch

#DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) via pinfall

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match via pinfall

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch defeated Natalya

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat