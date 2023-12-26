Chelsea Green has a dream pairing in mind.

The WWE star and former women’s tag champion spoke with Spencer Love from Love Wrestling about Cardi B, and how she wishes she could have either teamed up or wrestled the famous rapper.

I love that question, because you know me, as usual, it’s see where things go. It’s just like fly by the seat of my pants. However, I’m being honest? I wanted Cardi B! If I couldn’t get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B! There [were] just so many good options in Chelsea’s Got Talent.

Elsewhere in the interview, Green spoke about her ‘Chelsea Got Talent’ segments and how it shed a light on younger NXT talents.

What I really liked is that we saw people from all over. We did see main roster talent, and announcers. We saw Cathy Kelley, we saw R-Tuth. But, we also saw really amazing NXT talent that people hadn’t really seen yet. Karmen from NXT auditioned. We saw reality stars, like Heidi Montag from the Hills. So, I mean, it could have been anyone, and I hadn’t decided yet! You know, it was only just the preliminary rounds. Nobody made it to the semi-finals and the finals.

Green returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble back in January.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)