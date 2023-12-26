Swerve Strickland comments on the AEW Continental Classic.

The first-ever tournament has been the highlight of AEW programming for the last few weeks, with the Gold League and Blue League finals set to take place on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The Mogul Embassy leader spoke about the tournament and his participation in it during a recent interview with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald.

The Classic has been a shot in the arm of what the pro wrestling industry needed. Introducing a new style of tournament bracketing with the classic round-robin style of blocks and scoring points. The usual tournament, you see [the seeding] and sometimes those guys don’t cross paths and they don’t face each other. In round robin, everyone has to face everyone, and that’s what made it so special. Everyone in the block was like, ‘I get to see these matchups. That’s going to be cool. I don’t know who is going to win here, this could be a draw.’ A lot of fans had a lot of fun with the scoring. Whoever is truly a wrestling connoisseur can have a lot of fun with those things. Me being part of the first one, we had to set the tone for the first-ever Continental Classic. Me being a finalist and going against Jay White and Jon Moxley, who is going to go down as a Hall of Famer and all-time great, being able to not face him once, but face him twice, means a lot. I get redemption for myself. Jay White, one of the pioneers of New Japan for the last three or four years, coming over here, he is new and being integrated to the national audience on-screen. I have a victory over him, and that means something, and it means something to him. He wants his redemption on me. Everyone is after something and we want to take it out on each other.

Swerve will be taking on Jay White and Jon Moxley in a three-way to determine the winner of the Gold League on tomorrow’s show. This happened since Moxley, White, and Swerve all hold tie-break wins over one another. On the Blue League side, Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson will clash for the second time this year.

