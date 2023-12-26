The following press release was issued by Kasowitz Benson Torres, the legal team who won a recent lawsuit for MLW against WWE. In the statement, the team touts their victory, recalling WWE’s failed motion to dismiss the case, and ends by saying they received an acceptable settlement amount. Check out the full press release below.

Kasowitz Secures Settlement on Behalf of MLW Media Against World Wrestling Entertainment in Antitrust Suit

New York, NY, December 22, 2023 — Kasowitz Benson Torres, on behalf of professional wrestling promotion company MLW Media (MLW), has reached a settlement with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) over MLW’s antitrust and state law claims against WWE for monopolizing and attempting to monopolize the market for the sale or licensing of media rights for professional wrestling programming in the United States. On December 22, 2023, MLW filed a stipulation and proposed order of dismissal of its lawsuit against WWE with the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, notifying the court that the parties have entered into a settlement agreement.

The settlement follows MLW’s successful defeat of WWE’s motion to dismiss, as well as its successful motion to strike numerous affirmative defenses in WWE’s answer to the amended complaint. The parties agreed to resolve the matter on mutually acceptable terms.

The Kasowitz Benson Torres team representing MLW is led by partners Marc E. Kasowitz and Christine A. Montenegro and includes partner Nicholas A. Rendino.