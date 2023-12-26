AEW World Champion MJF recently joined Comicbook.com for an interview to promote this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where the Salt of the Earth will be defending his title against Samoa Joe in the main event.

During his chat, MJF revealed his desire to be acting full-time, something he hopes to be doing five years from now. He says that he would like to remain a full-time wrestler in that time, citing John Cena, The Rock, and Batista as superstars whose footsteps he’d like to follow.

I genuinely think in five years from now, I’m going to be a guy that people see regularly on their TV screen outside of the professional wrestling landscape. Trust me, I love wrestling too much to not still be involved in it. I will most likely still be full-time, but I want to be acting full-time as well by then. I would also like to put out an album by then. I would like to be a well distinguished actor that is recognized as being a great actor that transitioned from wrestling like these greats that did it before me. Like Dwayne, like Batista. Like Cena.

