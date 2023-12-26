Bruce Prichard provides an update on his health.

The longtime WWE employee spoke about his recent shoulder surgery during an episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast. Prichard admits that this time around was much more painful than his previous shoulder, which was relatively pain free.

Last time I had a shoulder surgery, man, it was like I was in, I was out that day. The next day, I was in a meeting. I never ever had the pain like people talk about shoulder surgery, right? Everybody told me, ‘Oh, this will be the worst thing you ever do.’ So, this time, I was expecting it to be like last time, when I had no pain. This one is like the one where they tell you, ‘Oh, yeah.’ This sucks. Out of all the surgeries that you would want to get, this is why this one is at the bottom of the motherfucking list.

Prichard’s current position with WWE is the Executive Director of creative for both Raw and SmackDown. There is no timetable for when he will return.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)