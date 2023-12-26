Giulia sheds some light on what her future holds in the pro-wrestling landscape after multiple reports have surfaced about there being interest in her from WWE and AEW.

The STARDOM superstar and current reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent chat with BunShun. Giulia states that while wrestling overseas sounds fun she would like to focus on raising the profile of women’s wrestling in Japan.

Japan is the place to be when it comes to ease of living and life. It’s safe, the prices are somewhat low, there’s delicious food, and the toilets are clean. I think Japan is amazing. Which one is better? I know the good and bad things about overseas countries, and that of Japan too. It’s hard to decide. The STRONG Women’s is the belt that changed me. A belt that will change you. From the beginning, I had a desire to compete overseas, but I thought, “Wouldn’t it be better to raise the profile of women’s pro-wrestling in Japan first?”. Overseas is good too, but I want to do it in Japan. But the world is big, isn’t it? You can have experiences that you cannot get only in Japan. Knowledge too. I learned that by going to America to defend the title. When you’re absorbing new things like now, everything is a learning experience. I want to learn more. I want to level up more. Ultimately, I hope to be able to utilize my overseas experience in order to pass it on to my juniors in women’s pro-wrestling and preserve the history.

Giulia defeated Willow Nightingale earlier this year to capture the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

(Special thanks to HDSubs for the translation)