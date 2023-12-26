Deonna Purrazzo discusses her upcoming free agency.

The Virtuosa is set to have her TNA contract expire shortly after her Knockouts Championship matchup at Hard To Kill in Las Vegas. During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, the former three-time Knockouts Champion explained how confident she is feeling ahead of that free agency period.

I feel really confident, I guess, it’s a good way to put it. The last time we talked about anything contract-related with me, I was in a really weird place. I had just been released from NXT, I wasn’t sure what my future held, and in the course of the last almost four years since that conversation, I feel like I’ve done a lot of career rehab. I’ve been able to, obviously, become a five-time World Champion, I’ve been able to work with, obviously IMPACT, but AAA, AEW, and Ring of Honor,” she said. “It’s been incredible. I feel like everything I’ve been able to do over the last three-and-a-half years has put me in a really great position to have some really great conversations with a lot of different people and I feel really confident going into the new year.

