Another NJPW star’s contract could be expiring soon.

El Phantasmo hinted to Fightful during a recent interview that his NJPW contract will expire at the end of January 31st. Fightful Select released a report stating that THIS IS NOT 100% CONFIRMED but that El-P did indicate that free agency was a potential direction he is considering. He has been with the company since 2019 and is a former three-time IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champion and a one-time NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Champion.

El-P joins top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada as talents whose future’s are uncertain. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his contractual status as this is an ongoing story.