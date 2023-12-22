AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF made an appearance on the SI Media podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the top AEW star explained why he he would rather headline Worlds End on December 30th against Samoa Joe from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York than All In at Wembley Stadium, something he did this year with Adam Cole:

“So I main evented in front of 84,000 people at Wembley Stadium. I think this one means more. I grew up in the barn. I grew up in that s***hole. It’s my s***hole. It’s our s***hole. I’m everyone’s scumbag. It’s super kinetic. It feels right. They renovated [Nassau Coliseum]. I’m almost upset because we like our things the way we originally associate with it. But now, honestly, it’s a gorgeous stadium. The seating arrangements are much better. The chairs don’t break like they used to when I was a kid. I’m just happy. I’m in a really good place right now mentally. Physically, not so much. I tore my labrum. We can get into that, I guess, but I’m just really happy. I’m proud of this title reign.”

