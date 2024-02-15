WWE star Chelsea Green recently joined Haley Miller of Comicbook for an interview about the upcoming WWE 2K24 console game. During the chat, Green recalled doing motion-capture work for WWE years ago when she was not a member of the roster, now feeling like it is a full-circle moment.

It really is a full circle moment, that’s the perfect way to describe it. It’s such a cherry on top of the amazing year that I’ve already had coming into WWE and kind of taking off so quickly. In 2017 I did mocap [motion capture] in California for so many WWE Superstars and at the time I was doing it, I was so sad that I wasn’t part of the WWE roster or the NXT roster. So now looking back, I mean, one thing I will say is I am dying to know who did my mocap. I hope that they had fun with it because I know that when I was there doing it, it was so much fun to do Carmella’s moonwalk, and Valhalla’s tackle and Liv Morgan-isms and Sasha Banks-isms. All of these amazing performers, it was really a fun job to have so I would love to know who did mine and how much fun they had!

You can check out Green’s full interview at this link.

