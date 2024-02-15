WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about the ongoing storyline between the Young Bucks, Sting, and Darby Allin during the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. Here is what he had to say:

Doesn’t think there’s a good story being built around the Young Bucks heel turn:

There’s just no story there, it’s an excuse for a story. There was not an inciting incident, not a compelling — that’s a keyword. People say, ‘Oh, there’s such great story in AEW,’ no there’s not. There are excuses for matches, there are angles that are used as an inciting moment to create an excuse for matches going forward, but there’s no art to any of these stories.

Says the Young Bucks are ideal candidates for Sting’s final match but the story needs to be there:

They’re taking on this role to support the fact that Sting wants to have a match with them.I 100% agree that The Young Bucks are ideal candidates for that role. But it’s incumbent upon creative to make that heel turn, to make the fact that now The Young Bucks are heels, you have to make that believable there has to be a reason for it creatively that the audience can wrap their heads around and invest in.

