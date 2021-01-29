WWE SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green is reportedly going through the process of being medically cleared to return to action, according to Fightful Select.

Green has been on the shelf since suffering another broken wrist back in November during her official blue brand debut. She has been working to return to the ring and has recently been seen at the WWE Performance Center. Social media posts show that Green has also recently worked out at Robert Stone’s gym with Britt Baker, Santana Garrett, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo a Reba/Rebel.

Word now is that Green’s injury has healed up, but she still has to go through WWE’s standard injury protocol before she can be cleared for action.

Stay tuned for more on Green’s WWE status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.