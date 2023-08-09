Chris Jericho talked about a wide range of topics on the latest, Talk Is Jericho podcast.

During it, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion reflected on his death match with Nick Gage on an episode of Dynamite where various weapons, including light tubes, were used.

“I remember we had just done a Dark Side of the Ring about him and I thought, wow, this guy’s very interesting. He’s got something. He is such a legit outlaw and Max suggested it. MJF suggested that we bring in Nick Gage to be this hardcore killer, so I decided to come out as The Painmaker, and man did we ever have a deathmatch for all deathmatches.”

“I’ve never been hit before with a fluorescent light tube. When that got me, I don’t know what it was. It just smashed over my head but something dislodged in my head. I was really not feeling good afterwards. I remember I didn’t want to hang out with anybody. I didn’t want to do anything. I just wanted to kind of just go in my room and chill, but I didn’t want to go to sleep because I was scared I had a concussion. It’s probably my favorite deathmatch that I’ve ever had. I’ll probably never take a fluorescent light tube to the head again, and by the way, we made it safe. We took out the phosphorus and put baking powder in there.”