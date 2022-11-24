AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Howie Mandel on his Howie Does Stuff program, where The Ocho shared a story of at the time he once experienced time displacement, a theory that feeds into Jericho’s beliefs of the supernatural. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Recalls having time displacement when driving home:

I’ve had time displacement. It’s when you can’t account for a certain stretch of time. It’s when you get like abducted. I was driving home on a country road and it should have taken me about an hour to get home, and instead of getting home at 2 AM, I got home at 5 PM. I still don’t know what happened.

Says he wasn’t drinking or doing drugs, adding that hey may go to a hypnotist:

I don’t know. I wasn’t drinking, I wasn’t doing drugs or anything. There is just a big chunk of time missing. I should probably go to a hypnotist and see what happened, if there was any abduction. I’ve had time displacement.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)