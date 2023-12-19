Chris Jericho still has a to-do list for his wrestling career.

The AEW superstar and former world champion sat-down with WFAA for an in-depth interview, where he stated that he wanted to wrestle some of the top Mexican wrestlers in Mexico. This includes Bandido, RUSH, Komander, and current AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo. He clarifies that he does not need to go back to Mexico but would love the opportunity to have an interesting match there.

There is always potential, it depends on what the match is though. That’s the cool thing for me at this point in time. I don’t have to ever go back to Mexico. I’ve spent so many years there, and I love my time there, but if a match came up that was interesting, I’d do it. I just went to Japan to work with Takeshita in DDT, and I’d never been to DDT before. I worked New Japan specifically the last few years, but it was the match. ‘How could you go there?’ I really wanted to work with Takeshita in Japan. If there is somebody in Mexico that seems to me would be interesting to work with there, then I’d do it. It’s the same reason why I don’t want to work with Minuro Suzuki here in AEW, I want to wait to do it in Japan. It’s a big match we could have there. I’ve worked with Komander and Bandido here in AEW in the States — Komander was in Canada, both those matches were tremendous. Maybe a match against Bandido in Mexico is something I’d be interested in. Vikingo, guys like that, RUSH, I’ve never wrestled RUSH ever. If we’ve waited this long to do it in AEW, maybe we’d do it in Mexico and make bigger money. That’s what I think about. There is always a chance, for sure.

In a separate interview, Jericho gave his thoughts on the Continental Classic tournament and how he would love to wrestle in it if it gets brought back next year. You can read his thoughts on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)