MJF responds to Cody Rhodes predicting that MJF will eventually end up in WWE.

The world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with SI Media’s Jimmy Trainia, where he reminded fans that he is still really good friends with The American Nightmare and feels that he was just complimenting his rise to the top of AEW.

I don’t know why, I saw fans absolutely shitting on him when all he was saying was his opinion. It’s an opinion. I pray t god I don’t get lambasted online for some of the opinions I’m doing in this interview. I just feel like everything’s so radicalized now and hyperbolic now. That’s why, there’s certain aspects about social media I love. I think it brings people of the same like-mindedness together. I think it allows people to find their own communities. But what I hate about some of the social media, I find that hate-mongering and fear-mongering is the stuff that gets pushed the most. It’s because of this sensationalist stuff that people start believing in the sensationalized stuff and the hyperbolic stuff. I can’t relate to it. I’m a straight shooter. I say it like it is 110% of the time. Cody Rhodes felt that way. In Cody Rhodes’ mind and opinion, that was his way of putting over a friend, a prodigy, a former coworker, former protege. I guess I shouldn’t say former. I still talk to Cody to this day. He’s a great guy. He’s doing great things over there, I’m doing great things over here

Elsewhere on the interview, MJF claims that he has not re-signed to AEW and that the bidding war of 2024 will continue when his contract is up. Previous report revealed that MJF secretly re-signed until 2027 so we’ll see what happens. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)