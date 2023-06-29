Christian Cage gives his thoughts on being a heel in pro-wrestling.

The former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Swerve City podcast, where he explained that to be a true villain you have to have zero redeeming qualities. Cage goes on to praise the Iron Sheik, as he believes he was a perfect example of a true wrestling heel.

To me, the most important aspect of being a true villain is having no redeeming qualities, you’ve got to throw those out the window. You learn those from classic heels, villains like a guy like The Iron Sheik … he was ahead of his time almost with some of his mannerisms and his delivery and his persona. He was a true villain and a trailblazer.

One point that Cage hits on is believability. He says that if you believe the things you say and deliver them with truth everything will feel more justified.

As long as you’re delivering it and you believe what you’re saying and you believe it with every ounce of your being, for you that’s true and you’re right and you’re justified, even though it’s probably wrong. That’s how I look at it.

Check out Cage’s full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)