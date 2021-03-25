During an interview with TV Insider, Christian spoke on what fueled his return and how it tied into the benefits of today’s schedule. Here’s what he had to say:

When I did the unsanctioned match with Randy Orton in the summer, I was on the “no-contact list.” I thought, “Wow, I’m that fragile that I can’t be touched?” It didn’t sit well with me. I felt great. I decided to go on my own to the University of South Florida and see some doctors and do testing and have a long conversation. I told the doctor I wanted to step back in the ring to finish my career on my terms. When he said I can, it opened a bunch of doors for me. My test results and scores were good. I did another round of more rigorous testing in Pittsburgh and the doctor there said the same thing and here we are today.

There’s no other feeling like being in the ring in front of live audiences. We live for that reaction. It’s our bread and butter. With schedules being much different now, it does make it easier for older talent to continue to perform at a higher level.