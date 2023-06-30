AEW star and former multi-time world champion Christian Cage recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his old “At Last” theme song from WWE and why he was uncertain about the song when it was first given to him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was unsure of “At Last” when he first heard it:

There was one music for me that I was very unsure about. The ‘Christian, Christian, you’re on your own.’ When I first had pitched the music, it was for a different idea. They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we got all the ideas.’ Then [they were like], ‘We have your new music. We’re gonna rehearse your new entrance.’ I was completely thinking it was what I had pitched, and this was the other side of the spectrum. So I heard it, and I was like… you know when you kind of have that embarrassed feeling and you have a little sweat, and you feel like everybody is looking at you?

How the theme was so outside the box:

It was so outside the box, this music, everybody turned and looked at me. I was trying to practice this entrance. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, what is with this music? It’s so bad.’ Then I talked to the music producer after, and he was like, ‘They love the music. We’re gonna put it on the album.’ I knew the royalties and what you get for the album. I was like, ‘Oh, I love it. It’s great music.

Talks about the theme eventually growin g

I was like, ‘No, it’s so bad, it’s good.’ It’s so different, it’s so out there, JR’s good. To this day, I could be walking in a mall, and in the distance, I’ll hear somebody go, ‘Christian, Christian.’ So you know that it stood the test of time. So I embraced it after that first initial shock, and I had the golden shower [in the entrance.]

