MLW has released today’s edition of the promotion’s weekly episodic Fusion. The full show lineup, along with the link to the show, can be found below.

-Alex Kane presents The Big Apple Grapple II: The Search for more Hoes

-Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis – Leather Strap Match

-Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

Alex Kane offers up cold, hard cash to anyone in the five boroughs who can knock off the Battle Riot winner and shake up the league as The Bomaye Fight Club presents The Big Apple Grapple II: The Search for more Hoes.

With the clock winding down to his World Heavyweight Championship fight with Hammerstone at Never Say Never July 8 on FITE+, Kane looks to showcase his talents in the Big Apple… but what happens when Hammerstone is in the house?

PLUS, who is bankrolling The Bomaye Fight Club? Rumor and innuendo swirl around the captain of the Bomaye Fight Club. An exclusive exposé shines light on a list of unusual suspects.

After being viciously whipped, beaten and hung by Sam Adonis weeks ago, Mance Warner finally throws down with Mexico’s #1 box office draw in a Leather Strap match!

Tied arm to arm with the man who beat him within an inch of his life, can Ol’ Mancer beat some respect into Adonis or will history repeat itself?

Fatu shoots hard and sets his sights on The Calling as “The Samoan Werewolf” speaks for the first time since winning the National Openweight Championship last week.

Some big matches have been signed for Never Say Never. Get the scoop on FUSION!

What happens when Microman and Willie Mack kick it in the hood with a box of Dunkin’ Munchkins? It’s the super friend team up you never knew you needed but must have.

Plus: The Calling unleashes Mandy León on the Featherweight division.