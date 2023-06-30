As noted, it was reported earlier that while CM Punk was not officially announced for a match or segment on tonight’s AEW Collision tapings in Hamilton, he was scheduled to perform in some capacity, and that was always been the plan.

In an update, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce that Punk will be doing commentary for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinal match between ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong. Punk won a quarterfinal tournament bout over Satoshi Kojima at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II this past Sunday, and will go on to face the winner of Joe vs. Strong in the semifinals on the July 8 edition of AEW Collision.

“THIS SATURDAY @CMPunk will be on commentary for @RoderickStrong vs @SamoaJoe Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal on #AEWCollision! Punk fights the winner of Strong vs Joe in the semifinal NEXT Saturday! Don’t miss Saturday Night Collision @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT!,” Khan wrote.

Punk had another role at tonight’s show, which we won’t spoil here. You can click here for our live spoilers from tonight’s AEW Collision tapings at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. These spoilers will air this Saturday, July 1.

It’s been reported that AEW was looking to revive the legendary Punk vs. Joe indies feud for Collision, and recently we’ve seen the seeds planted for that program.

