CJ Perry’s infection appears to have gotten worse.

The AEW manager took to social media on Monday evening to inform her fans that the infection in her finger has gotten worse, and that she is being rushed into emergency surgery.

“I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours,” she wrote. “The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight.”

Perry wrapped up the post writing, “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all ❤️.”

As noted, Perry had to be pulled from CMLL and AEW appearances last week due to the infection.

