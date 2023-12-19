In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

* Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez and Apollo Crews vs. Brooks Jensen took place as the pre-RAW matches taped for this week’s WWE Main Event.

* Chad Patton is set for the main event ref assignment

* There is not a second show listed to be filmed tonight

* CM Punk is not listed at tonight’s show

* Becky Lynch, Natalya, Nia Jax, Dominik Mysterio, Maxxine Dupri, Valhalla, Giovanni Vinci, Candice LeRae are all at the show

* The main event and IC Title matches are set for three segments

* All other matches besides Tozawa’s match are set for two segments

(H/T to Fightful Select)