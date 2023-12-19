Nia Jax loaded up her WWE schedule on Monday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, the women’s star came to the ring for a promo segment and was confronted by Becky Lynch.

Jax would reveal during the segment that she has entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match set for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Additionally, it was announced that Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch will be taking place at the WWE Day 1 show in San Diego, CA.