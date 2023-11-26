CM Punk is back!

“The Best in the World” made a shocking return at the conclusion of the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event on Saturday night at AllState Arena in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

After Randy Orton made his return to help Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men’s WarGames main event, the show appeared to be coming to a close …

…and then it happened…

The familiar sounds of Cult of Personality played and out came Chicago’s favorite son, CM Punk.

“The Best in the World” emerged with a new haircut and an insanely loud, sustained roar from the crowd. He kneeled down and did his “CLOBBERING TIME!” watch check before embracing the fans side-to-side on the guard rails as the show came to a close.

Check out video footage of CM Punk’s return below.