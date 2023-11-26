AEW has announced an early lineup for the December 2nd edition of Collision on TNT.

The first-ever Continental Classic Tournament will continue with the entire Blue League in action, including Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King. You can click here for the latest update on each competitor’s score in the tournament thus far.

Blue League matches for the Continental Classic next Saturday: • Bryan Danielson vs Eddie Kingston

• Daniel Garcia vs Andrade

Blue League matches for the Continental Classic next Saturday: • Bryan Danielson vs Eddie Kingston
• Daniel Garcia vs Andrade
• Brody King vs Claudio Castagnoli

