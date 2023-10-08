CM Punk is still “The Best in the World” when it comes to moving pro wrestling merchandise outside of WWE.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that the AEW brand itself is the merchandise mover for the company in the month of September 2023.

Featured below, in order, are the top ten merchandise movers for AEW over the past 30 days.

Top AEW Merchandise Sellers For September 2023

AEWCM Punk“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy“Better Than You Bay-Bay” MJF & Adam ColeBullet Club GoldMJFThe Acclaimed“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson“The Cleaner” Kenny OmegaBlackpool Combat Club