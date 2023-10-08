It looks like at least one title change is going down next Tuesday night.

As noted, AEW has already booked the trilogy bout between Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix of The Lucha Bros for the AEW International Championship at next Tuesday’s Dynamite.

The AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special on TBS going head-to-head with the jam-packed episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature the third meeting between Fenix, the reigning International title-holder, and Moxley, the former champion.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that the reason AEW rushed to put together the third meeting between Mox and Fenix for 10/17 is because of the severity of the injury Fenix has been working through.

According to the longtime Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor, the match was put together so quickly because AEW wants to get the title off of Fenix so that he can begin the process of recovering from his injury.

