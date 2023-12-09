The final WWE NXT premium live event of the year is likely to feature an appearance by “The Best in the World.”

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2023 show at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, CM Punk has dropped a tease for a potential appearance at the show.

The WWE Superstar surfaced on his official Instagram Story with two posts that has fans believing he will be at tonight’s show.

“Missed my flight today,” Punk wrote as the caption to a photo of himself standing outside of a building. “Woke up in Bridgeport. Anything to do here?”

In a follow-up post, Punk shared a photo of himself in a gym with a caption that reads, “I found a gym.”

On this week’s Tribute To The Troops special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Punk noted that after talking with Adam Pearce and meeting with Nick Aldis, he will also have a conversation with Shawn Michaels of WWE NXT before making the decision on which brand he will sign with.

