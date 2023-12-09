– Randy Orton was scheduled to cut an in-ring promo on this week’s special Tribute To The Troops episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the internal run-sheet for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program. Whether or not the listing was an error or a late change was made is unclear.

– B-Fab is still listed internally with Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

– There were no producers listed for the Cody Rhodes promo segment, or the CM Punk promo segment on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. For the list of producers who did work matches and segments on the show, click here.

– Kevin Owens’ hand injury is not a legitimate injury, but simply a storyline that WWE is running with right now. As noted, the company released merchandise based on the storyline injury, with a new Grayson Waller 3:16 Says I Just Broke Your Hand” t-shirt being released on WWE Shop this week.

– Fightful Select is confirming the reports coming out of last night’s SmackDown regarding Charlotte Flair suffering a legitimate knee injury during her singles match on the show with Asuka. The severity of the injury is unknown, but as noted, Flair was in visible pain and needed to be helped to the back after the bout (Watch Video Here).