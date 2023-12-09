– WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque has surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s Tribute To The Troops themed episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. “Tonight is going to be special,” he wrote via his official Twitter (X) page (see below). “War And Treaty is here for a live performance as we honor the U.S. Armed Forces on SmackDown: Tribute to the Troops, LIVE at 8/7c on FOX.”

Tonight is going to be special. @warandtreaty is here for a live performance as we honor the U.S. Armed Forces on #SmackDown: Tribute to the Troops, LIVE at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/lyB5b6hc2g — Triple H (@TripleH) December 8, 2023

– Grayson Waller has some new WWE merchandise. The host of The Grayson Waller Effect talk-show segment and weekly blue brand Superstar on WWE Friday Night SmackDown has a new “Grayson 3:16” t-shirt. The front of the black t-shirt says “Grayson 3:16” in all white letters, while the back reads, “I Just Broke Your Hand,” in reference to Kevin Owens’ hand injury from last week’s show. Check out photos of Waller modeling the new t-shirt designed after the original wildly popular “Austin 3:16” t-shirts from WWE’s infamous Attitude Era via the post embedded below courtesy of his official Twitter (X) feed.