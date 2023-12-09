“The Best in the World” has next year’s two-night special event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” on his mind.

Ahead of tonight’s special Tribute To The Troops episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, a report has surfaced from Wrestle Votes regarding what CM Punk’s segment on the show will be about.

As noted, WWE has confirmed the first blue brand appearance for CM Punk in nearly a decade for tonight’s Tribute To The Troops themed show from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

Going into tonight’s show, Wrestle Votes is reporting that the focus of the in-ring promo segment for “The Second City Saint” will be his desire to main event WrestleMania 40.

“I’m told CM Punk’s in ring segment tonight on SmackDown will focus on his desire to ‘main event’ WrestleMania 40,” the report stated.

