WWE SmackDown Results 12/8/23

Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence, Rhode Island

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and JBL)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee In A First Round Match In The United States Championship Number One Contenders Tournament

Dominik Mysterio is watching this match from the ringside area. Lee ducks a clothesline from Escobar. Lee with two haymakers. Lee kicks Escobar in the face. Lee clotheslines Escobar over the top rope. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Lee with a Somersault Plancha. Lee rolls Escobar back into the ring. Lee with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Combination Cabron. Lee SuperKicks Escobar for a two count. Lee slaps Escobar in the chest. Lee repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Escobar. Escobar swats Lee out of mid-air. Escobar with a Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Escobar talks smack to Lee. Escobar HeadButts Lee. Escobar kicks Lee in the chest. Lee launches Escobar over the top rope. Lee with a straight right hand. Escobar catches Lee in mid-air. Escobar PowerBombs Lee on the ring apron. Escobar has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Lee is throwing haymakers at Escobar. Escobar reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee with a flying forearm smash. Lee clotheslines Escobar. Escobar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lee with a Pop SuperKick. Lee delivers The Hesitation Dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Lee hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lee blocks The Destino. Lee decks Escobar with a back elbow smash. Lee with a Snap German Suplex. Escobar SuperKicks Lee for a two count. Escobar goes for The Phantom Driver, but Lee counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Lee flips over a clothesline from Escobar. Lee with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee with a Running Knee Strike. Lee rolls Escobar back into the ring. Lee talks smack to Mysterio. Lee kicks the top turnbuckle pad into Escobar’s face. Escobar sweeps out the legs of Lee. Escobar connects with The Phantom Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Dominik Mysterio stands tall over Lee.

Winner: Santos Escobar via Pinfall

– The Water and Treaty performed God Bless America for the crowd.

– We got a video recap of Randy Orton signing his blue brand contract. And he paid his fine to Nick Aldis. He didn’t need saving from LA Knight. There was an extra $50,000 added to the check for the next time he decides to give Aldis an RKO.

Cody Rhodes Promo

So, Providence. What do you want to talk about? I know what we should talk about. Tonight is a special night, which is why I asked to be here. Not only is it, Friday Night SmackDown, tonight is WWE’s Tribute To The Troops. I’m very proud to be on this team, carrying on this tradition. This is the 21st Anniversary. On behalf of all of us at WWE, we would like to say, thanks to our service members in the attendance tonight. And, of course, for all of those watching at home, around the world, thank you. Now, let’s take a look at the history of this great tradition. The American Nightmare can stand in this spotlight, and the American dream can be resolute throughout this world because of your service. Thank you all, very, very much. And before I go, it’s my privilege to do one more thing. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome, from Fort Myer, Virginia, The United States Army’s Drill Team.

Second Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross w/Scarlett Bordeaux In A First Round Match In The United States Championship Number One Contenders Tournament

Brad Nessler joins the commentary team for this match. Kross with a running knee lift. Kross is throwing haymakers at Lashley. Lashley decks Kross with a back elbow smash. Kross ducks a clothesline from Lashley. Kross drives Lashley back first into the turnbuckles. Kross repeatedly stomps on Lashley’s back. Lashley with another back elbow smash. Kross escapes The Hurt Lock. Kross rocks Lashley with a forearm smash. Lashley regroups on the outside. Lashley with a flying clothesline off the steel ring steps. Lashley rolls Kross back into the ring. Lashley with a corner clothesline. Lashley with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Lashley clotheslines Kross over the top rope. Lashley poses for the crowd. Lashley has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Lashley tees off on Kross. Kross drives his knee into the midsection of Lashley. Kross sends Lashley shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kross punches Lashley. Kross with a corner clothesline. Kross with a Rolling Elbow. Kross follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kross talks smack to Lashley. Lashley with three haymakers. Lashley ducks a clothesline from Kross. Kross SuperKicks Lashley for a two count. Kross goes for The Kross Hammer, but Lashley counters with a Flatliner. Lashley side steps Kross into the turnbuckles. Lashley with two clotheslines. Lashley with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Lashley delivers The Deadlift Suplex. Lashley goes for a Running Powerslam, but Kross lands back on his feet. Kross with a knee strike. Lashley responds with The Spinebuster. Lashley connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bobby Lashley via Pinfall

– Damage CTRL doesn’t want Bayley at ringside during Asuka’s match.

CM Punk Segment

– Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka w/Damage CTRL

– Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline

