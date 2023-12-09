It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 10/9c on TNT with their latest weekly installment of AEW Rampage, which this week emanates from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the company released their usual pre-show video on social media to hype the program. This week, however, instead of usual show hosts RJ City and Renee Paquette, there is a change.

In her latest “performance,” AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm appears as Renee Paquette, to join RJ City in breaking down tonight’s AEW Rampage show, which features Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in AEW Continental Classic Tournament action, Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico for the AEW International Championship, Abadon vs. Trish Adora, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

Check out the official AEW Rampage pre-show for tonight’s program via the video embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter (X) feed.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Montreal, QB, CN.