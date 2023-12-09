Jey Uso discusses who he thinks could eventually dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Main Event star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy from the Daily Mail, where he named his brother, Solo Sikoa, as the one who he thinks will take gold from the Tribal Chief.

I’d like to keep it in the family. I think Solo could be the next Tribal Chief but he’s got a little growing to do. But who knows? Maybe Sami Zayn could come back into it?”

Staying on Solo, Jey says that the Street Champion of The Bloodline is one of the top performers in the company, one who will go real far.

Solo is a top performer. He’s like a sponge, he gets it. All you got to do is tell him one time, it clicks with him. He’s going to go real far in the business, like I said he’s got a little growing to do though.

Jey later brings Sami back up, stating that his Ucey brother is one of his favorite wrestlers.

Of course, Sami is actually one of the top performers. Besides maybe the Miz, Sami is my favorite wrestler. If you pay attention to all of his promos and the way he acts, backstage, he’s top-tier man. I like to think my acting skills are alright, he’s crisp. He’s it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jey spoke about potentially having a showdown with CM Punk. You can read about that here.