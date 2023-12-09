WWE returns to the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island this evening for their annual Tribute To The Troops themed episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX program that we reported earlier today, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

* US Title Contender Tourney: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

* Randy Orton Promo

* Cody Rhodes promo

* US Title Contender Tourney: Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley

* CM Punk Segment

* Charlotte vs. Asuka

* Damage CTRL backstage

* Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory backstage

* CM Punk Segment

* Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown: Tribute To The Troops results from Providence, RI.