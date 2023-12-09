Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the special Tribute To The Troops episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which took place on December 8, 2023, from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 12/8/2023

* Shane Helms produced the Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross match.

* Petey Williams produced the Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka match.

* Michael Hayes produced the Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso main event.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis pre-show dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable vs. GUNTHER post-show dark matches.

(H/T: Fightful Select)