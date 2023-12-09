This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was big business.

Record-setting big business.

Fightful Select is reporting that Friday night’s special Tribute To The Troops episode of WWE SmackDown set a record for the highest-grossing televised live event for WWE in the history of them running that particular market.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, and according to live events, is the new record-holder for highest-grossing WWE TV event.

As recently as Thursday, one day before the show on 12/8, Wrestle Tix was reporting that WWE had sold 8,257 tickets for the show, with only 435 seats still available with 24 hours left going into the event, which was set up for a total of 8,692 seats.

The 21st annual Tribute To The Troops edition of SmackDown featured the first blue brand appearance by CM Punk in several years, as well as a special appearance by top RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes, NXT North American Champion and RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio, as well as WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL sitting in on commentary for the evening.