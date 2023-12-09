A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Originally taped for Rampage after Dynamite this past Wednesday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, HOOK is scheduled for an interview segment on tonight’s AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program.

The company made the announcement regarding the addition of a segment involving FTW Champion HOOK via their official social media outlets on Saturday morning.

Check out the announcement below, and join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Montreal, QB, CN.