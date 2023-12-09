Broken hand or not, “The Prize Fighter” is ready to punch some faces next Friday night.

After this week’s special “Tribute To The Troops” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, Kevin Owens appeared in a SmackDown Digital Exclusive video.

In the segment, Owens spoke with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who did not want to let him compete as scheduled in the ongoing WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament.

Grayson Waller, who recently debuted his new “Grayson 3:16 says I Just Broke Your Hand!” t-shirt, and Austin Theory, who Owens is scheduled to face in one of two tourney bouts next week on SmackDown, entered the room with Owens and Aldis.

The heel duo taunted and mocked Owens, which led to an animated Owens making it clear that he’ll sign whatever papers necessary to allow him to get in the ring with Theory as planned next Friday night.

“I’m telling you, next week, I’m getting in the ring with the idiot,” Owens told Aldis. “I don’t care what I have to sign, I don’t care what I need to do for you to let me do it. I’m punching them in the face. I’m doing it. I’m doing the match.”

Check out the digtial exclusive segment featuring Kevin Owens, Nick Aldis, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller from the 12/8 “Tribute To The Troops” special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown via the video embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel.