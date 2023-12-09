The lineup for next week’s WWE red brand television program continued to take shape this weekend.

During this week’s special “Tribute To The Troops” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the “sneak peek” trailer for next week’s RAW aired and focused on whether or not CM Punk will sign with the red brand or the blue brand, as well as the previously announced Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso matches.

After SmackDown wrapped up this week, the official WWE website updated their preview for next week’s RAW, featuring the announcement of a new match and segment for the show.

Added to the lineup for the Monday, December 11, 2023 episode of WWE RAW from Cleveland, Ohio is Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri in non-title action, as well as Becky Lynch calling out Nia Jax.

Make sure to join us here on Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage from Cleveland, OH.