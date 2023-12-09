Tonight is a busy night in the world of professional wrestling.

In addition to the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event and the latest weekly episode of AEW Collision, IMPACT Wrestling also returns on pay-per-view this evening with their IMPACT Final Resolution 2023 special event.

The show this evening marks the final IMPACT Wrestling-branded PPV before the company rebrands back to Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling,

On tap for the show, which emanates from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, are the following matches:

IMPACT FINAL RESOLUTION 2024

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.* Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw & Deonna Purrazzo* Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner* ABC vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch* Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean* Rhino vs. Moose

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete IMPACT Final Resolution 2023 results from Toronto, ONT., CN.