It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada this evening on TNT with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night show is Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page, Wardlow vs. Willie Mack, Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez, Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard.

Also scheduled for the show this evening are Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston in the latest tournament matches in the ongoing inaugural AEW Continental Classic.

