The WWE roster is set to have a schedule permitting them to have a “holly, jolly Christmas.”

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE talent will be getting a rare full week off of the road for the upcoming holiday season.

During a recent media interview, it was implied that Paul “Triple H” Levesque hopes to change the long tradition of WWE talent having virtually no time for personal lives with their families, and make it so that they can have more time at home than in the previous regime.

Thus far, the consensus is that he is already starting to deliver on that.

It is believed that WWE Superstars will have a full week off during the Christmas holiday week later this month, with no live events scheduled between December 19 and December 25. The WWE Holiday Live Tour picks back up the day after Christmas on December 26.

