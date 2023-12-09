As noted, WWE talent are expected to have a full week off for the year-end holiday season, with no live events scheduled by the company between December 19 and December 25. The WWE Holiday Live Tour picks back up on December 26.

Fightful Select is reporting that the current plan for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown event scheduled for next week on December 15 in Green Bay, Wisconsin is for it to be a double-taping, with a live show that night on FOX and matches being taped for the following week’s show on December 22.

There has yet to be confirmation regarding what the plans are for the WWE Monday Night Raw event scheduled for the same week on December 18 in Des Moines, Iowa.

WWE returns to Cleveland, OH. this coming Monday night for their weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show. Whether they will hold an additional taping for the 12/18 show in Des Moines remains to be seen.

