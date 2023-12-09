If “The Best in the World” is still looking for something to do in Bridgeport, Connecticut on a Saturday night, it looks like someone has come to his rescue with a solution.

WWE NXT.

As noted, CM Punk has been sharing updates via his Instagram Story teasing an appearance at WWE NXT Deadline 2023 tonight at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

In the first of multiple posts teasing his WWE NXT debut for tonight’s year-end PLE in Bridgeport, Punk shared a photo of himself with the quote, “Missed my flight today. Woke up in Bridgeport. Anything to do here?”

The official WWE NXT Twitter (X) feed responded to the post, sharing the photo with a caption of their own that read, “We can think of something to do, CM Punk… #NXTDeadline.”

In an additional update, Shawn Michaels responded to the social media post and wrote, “CM Punk, since you’re in Bridgeport and have some time, let’s forgo the phone call and talk in person.”

On this week’s Tribute To The Troops special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Punk noted that after talking with Adam Pearce and meeting with Nick Aldis, he will also have a phone conversation this weekend with Shawn Michaels of WWE NXT before making the decision on which brand he will sign with.

