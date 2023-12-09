What does Brian Myers think of IMPACT Wrestling rebranding back to TNA Wrestling after tonight’s Final Resolution 2023 pay-per-view?

The pro wrestling veteran spoke about it being a “step in the right direction” for the company when discussing the topic during a recent appearance on “In The Weeds” with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl.

While on the popular pro program, the IMPACT star spoke about his love for pro wrestling growing up, including stumbling onto the old weekly NWA: TNA pay-per-views and how he feels being able to say he is a TNA wrestler is a badge of honor.

“I have loved wrestling since I was five to a sick degree,” Myers said. “Anytime I found more stuff, the more the better. I found ECW, I fell in love with that. I found independent wrestling and would go to local shows and dive deep into that. Here comes TNA. My dad is so awesome that he got the hot box around that time. I was like a day one TNA guy and saw all those Wednesday night pay-per-views, didn’t pay a cent for them, but I saw them all, and I didn’t miss a second of it.”

Myers continued, “It was really cool to be a part of it in 2015, win the tag team titles with Trevor Lee. To come back around now and be a part of TNA, I love telling people that I’m a TNA Wrestling star, that’s the coolest thing ever. It’s not something I thought was going to happen, so I’m thrilled, and the feedback has been 100% positive, across the board. Nobody has scuffed at this decision, it’s just people excited and thrilled about it. Every show we’ve had since the chants have been overwhelming. It just feels great and very positive. It’s a giant step in the right direction for the company.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.